Adebayo Obajemu

The Board of Chemical and Allied Products Plc has announced the appointment of Mr. Folasope Aiyesimoju as a Non-Executive Director of the Company effective October 5, 2021, subject to the approval of the Company’s shareholders at its next Annual General Meeting.

Mr. Aiyesimoju is a finance professional with experience spanning corporate finance, principal investing and private equity. Over the course of his career, he has lived and worked in Sub-Saharan Africa’s most important economies gaining experience of the operating landscape in the region.

Mr. Aiyesimoju is currently the Group Managing Director of UAC of Nigeria Plc (“UACN”), with responsibility for shaping overall strategy and driving long-term value creation. He is also the founder of Themis Capital Management, an investment firm focused on concentrating capital and talent on high-potential opportunities in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Prior to founding Themis, he worked with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts, a leading global investment firm. His experience also includes working with the Standard Bank Group, where he led mergers and acquisitions in Nigeria. He spent the early part of his career with Ocean and Oil Holdings Limited, a principal investment firm in Nigeria and ARM Investment Managers, one of Nigeria’s leading investment advisory and wealth management firms.

Mr. Aiyesimoju co-founded Foodpro Limited, a nutritional snacks business focused on edible nuts, where he currently serves as a non-executive director. He also sits on the Boards of MDS Logistics Limited, Grand Cereals Limited, UAC Foods Limited and UPDC Plc.

Mr. Aiyesimoju holds a B.Sc. (Hons) degree in Estate Management from the University of Lagos, where he was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Real Estate Development and Finance, and earned the right to use the CFA designation in 2006