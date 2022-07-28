Cadbury posts 50.5% rise in turnover in H1 2022

Adebayo Obajemu

Cadbury Nigeria Plc in the first half 2022 attained impressive results in its turnover and profit after tax.

The Unaudited Financial Statement of the Company for the period ended 30 June 2022 showed 50.5% growth in turnover to N27.877 billion from N18.523 billion reported the previous year.

Profit after tax of N2.342 billion was posted for the 6 months period, up by 553.69% from the loss after tax of N516 million reported the previous year.

Earnings per share (EPS) of Cadbury soared year on year by 553.69% to N1.25 from the negative EPS of –N0.27 achieved the previous year.

At the share price of N17.1, the P/E ratio of Cadbury stands at 13.71x with earnings yield of 7.29%.