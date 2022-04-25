Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has gone to court to challenge the practice direction of the Federal High Court, which ordered that his trial should be done in secret.

The IPOB leader in a suit,asked the court to declare that the provisions of Order III of the Federal High Court Practice Directions (On Trial of Terrorism Cases) 2022, were already the subject of Section 36 (4)(a) and (b) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended, and consequently, “they areotiose, inoperative and outright ultra vires.”

Kanu in the originating summons filed by his lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, asked the court to declare it “invalid, null, void and of no effect whatsoever.”

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, and its Chief Registrar were listed as defendants in the suit which processes were obtained by journalists in Abuja on Monday.

Recall that Justice Tsoho had released a new practice direction for the trial of terrorism cases before the court.

The cases of Kanu, Bureau de Change operators indicted over sponsorship of terrorism, and Boko Haram suspects are currently before the court.

Justice Tsoho said the new practice direction was in the exercise of his constitutional powers as enshrined in Section 254 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).