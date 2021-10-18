Here are some reports on today’s edition of Business Hallmark Newspaper
1. SWAGA’23: Tinubu on the march
2. Fist cuff over contributory pension scheme – workers threaten to quit
3. Forex crisis dampens growth prospects
4. PDP zoning: North adopts new strategy
5. Despite shrinking income, beer parlour business booms
6. Rising crude prices endangers subsidy regime
7. Experts flay President Buhari’s social intervention policies
8. Making nonsense of budget (II)
9. Osun APC Apex Body, Igbimo Agba congratulates, Oyetola, Famoodun on successful party congress
10. Forceful vaccination now a reality as FG insists on vaccination of civil servants
11. Banks, fintechs fret over e-Naira
12. NPLs: Oil & gas, agric loans threaten system stability
13. Court orders immediate release of Peter Odili’s seized passport
