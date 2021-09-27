Here are some of the reports in today’s edition of Business Hallmark Newspaper

1. Declining Naira value worsens economic challenges

2. Nigerians dump gas as price skyrockets

3. N11bn equipment contract scandal rocks Nigerian Police Trust Fund

4. Anambra 2021: The three-horse race and one midget

5. Akinleye Congratulates Fatai Diekola on Birthday

6. Akeredolu: Hero of the hour

7. U.K. Eke, others win Year 2020 Zik Prize

8. China crypto ban further jeopardizes Bitcoin traders investments

9. Declining asset value: Nigerians abandon mutual funds

10. Fidelity Bank record earnings excite shareholders

11. Wobbly Naira still on the ropes

12. Fresh anxiety in Kaduna, Niger states as Fleeing B/Haram, bandits move bases over military onslaught

13. North retains hold on new oil company

14. IPOB test for President Buhari: Why the new threat should not be ignored…!

15. Wike accuses APC, Buhari of planning to rig 2023 elections