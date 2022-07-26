Buhari tells senate to confirm reappointment of four CBN directors

Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari has written to the senate to confirm the reappointment of four nominees as non-executive directors of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Buhari’s request was contained in a letter dated July 21 and read at the start of plenary by Ahmad Lawan, president of the senate, on Tuesday.

According to Buhari, the confirmation request was in accordance with Section 10(3)(a) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (Establishment) Act 2007.

The nominees include Mike Obadan (South South), Justitia Nnabuko (South East), Ummu Jalingo (North East), and Adeola Adetunji (South West).

The senate committee on banking, insurance and other financial institutions is expected to screen the nominees on another legislative day.