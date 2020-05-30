All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Niger chapter, has cautioned members to be vigilante in the purchase of fertiliser in the state.

The call followed rumours of the sale of adulterated fertiliser by unscrupulous persons and already in circulation in the state.

Alhaji Shehu Galadima, the state chairman, AFAN gave the warning on Saturday in Minna, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

“It is no longer rumour that some evil merchants are adulterating fertilisers in Niger state. There is a need to alert our members to be at alert not to purchase such fertilizers in the markets,” he said.

Galadima said that the news of the fake fertiliser started as a rumour before members of AFAN confirmed it.

“It is true, AFAN is aware and we even complained to the state Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development. We have alerted our farmers on the issue, and we are all monitoring,” he said.

He enjoined the farmers to report anyone engaging in such unwholesome practice to the nearest security agency.

NAN recalls that recently the Police Command in Niger arrested a man who specialises in adulterating Nigerian made fertiliser in the state.

ASP Wasiu Abiodun, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), in the state confirmed the incident to newsmen.

The PPRO said that the suspect was arrested following intelligence reports of his activities in his factory at Farm Centre in Minna.

Abiodun alleged that the suspect adulterated TAK Agro brand of NPK fertiliser.

According to him, a total of 445 bags of adulterated fertilizers were found in the factory during a raid.