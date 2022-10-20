Buhari removes NDDC sole administrator, Effiong Akwa

Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria’s president, has removed Effiong Akwa from his role as the sole Administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC),

In a statement on Thursday by the Director of Press, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Patricia Deworitshe, the President also announced the constitution of a new management team and Governing Board of the NDDC.

In December 2020, President Muhammadu Buhari removed Kemebradikumo Pondei as acting managing director of the NDDC — appointing Akwa as the head of the agency.

According to the statement, the names of the new management team and governing board will be transmitted to the national assembly for approval.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the disengagement of the Interim Administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr Effiong Okon Akwa, from his post with effect from today, 20 October 2022,” the statement reads.

“Mr Akwa was appointed interim administrator of the Commission for the duration of the Forensic Audit into the operations of the NDDC, which has now been concluded.

“President Buhari has also approved the constitution of a new Management Team and Governing Board of the NDDC in line with section 5(2) of the NDDC Act, 2000. The names of the nominees for the new management team and Governing Board are to be transmitted to the National Assembly for approval.”