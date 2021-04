Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari has re-appointed Mr. Jelani Aliyu as the Director General/Chief Executive, National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) for another term of four years

His reappointment was conveyed in a letter signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, dated April 7, 2021.

Aliyu was first appointed in April 2017.