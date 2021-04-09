Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari has extended his condolences to Her Majesty the Queen over the death of her husband, Prince Philip who passed on at the age of 99.

The Nigerian leader described the death of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh as the end of an era.

Buckingham Palace announced Prince Philip’s death on Friday at the age of 99.

In a statement by Garba Shehu, senior special assistant on media and publicity to the president, Buhari said the deceased will be remembered for generations to come.

“President Muhammadu Buhari extends his condolences to Her Majesty the Queen over the death of her husband Prince Philip who passed on peacefully at the age of 99,” the statement read.

“The death of the Duke of Edinburgh is the end of an era. Prince Philip was one of the greatest and publicly recognisable international figures whose contributions to the Commonwealth will be remembered for generations to come,” he said.

“Prince Philip was a great man in his own right who made enormous contributions to philanthropic activities and charities especially for wildlife conservation and youth development programmes in more than 130 countries.”

Buhari described the Duke of Edinburgh as “a remarkable husband who had been happily married to the Queen since 1947,” adding that “this is an impressive record for any marriage at any level”.

The president also commiserated with the UK government and the members of the Commonwealth “for the sad loss of this royal and indeed global icon”.