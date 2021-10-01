Muhammadu Buhari, president of Nigeria, has said his government has, in the last six years, performed better than all previous governments since the return of democracy in 1999.

This comprises the period of periods during which Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Umaru Musa Ya’Adua and Goodluck Jonathan served as president of the country.

Buhari who made the claim in his nationwide broadcast to Nigerians to mark the nation’s 61st independence, argued that no previous president since the period has done what he has done for the country since he assumed office in 2015.

“No government since 1999 has done what we have done in six years to put Nigeria back on track,” he said.

Buhari said he has done well in infrastructure, social care, governance, Nigeria’s image and influence in Africa and the international community.

On security, he enjoined Nigerians to work together to save the country.

“In particular, security is a bottom to top undertaking. Joining hands and hearts together would enable us to secure ourselves and our country,” he said.

“I fully understand the anxiety of many Nigerians on the inability of this country to go beyond a never-ending potential for becoming a great nation to an actually great one.

“A lot has been achieved in the last six years on many fronts: in infrastructure, social care, governance, Nigeria’s image and influence in Africa and the international community.

“But critics misdiagnose incremental progress as stagnation. Since coming to power, this Administration has tackled our problems head-on in spite of the meagre resources. No government since 1999 has done what we have done in six years to put Nigeria back on track.

“We shall continue to serve the country: listen to all and protect our democracy and country.”