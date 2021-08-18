The government of President Muhammadu Buhari has said it will soon declare a special day for old people in Nigeria.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, who made the disclosure assured that the government would soon declare a special national day for senior citizens.

Ms Farouq spoke while hosting the National Senior Citizens Centre led by its director-general Emem Omokaro.

She said, “I want to commend Omokaro for the pace at which she is settling down to work, hoping that, with the assemblage of the management team at her disposal, I am confident that the overall objectives of the NSCC will be realised soon.

“I also want to assure the NSCC of my resolve to follow on with the request made by Omokaro through the relevant ministries, departments, and agencies.”

Omokaro appealed for the declaration of a national day of older persons in Nigeria within August and early September 2021 to herald the first-ever National Senior Citizens Day celebration in October 2021.

“We are also requesting assistance to the NSCC to secure the National registration of senior citizens of Nigeria who are 70 years and above,” Ms Omokaro stated. “The purpose is for their effective identification for public respect, age-friendly services and concessions in banking services and facilities, road, air and rail transportation services as well as health and hospital services.”

The Federal Executive Council approved the centre in January 2018, while its board was constituted in June 2021, NAN reported.

The centre is to cater to the social welfare of citizens aged 70 and above in areas like healthcare, pensions, income security, leisure, supplementary income, and other social protection safety nets