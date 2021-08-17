Bandits have demanded N350 million ransom for students and staff of the College of Agriculture and Animal Science, Bakura in Zamfara State.

Provost of the College, Alhaji Habibu Mainasara made the disclosure in a phone interview with PUNCH.

Mainasara said the bandits called him and told him that they “needed N350 million for the 20 people currently in their captivity”.

According to him, “They said that the money must be paid before they could release the staff and the students they kidnapped in my school,” he added.

The Provost did not make a further explanation on whether the families of the affected staff and students would pay the amount or the state government.