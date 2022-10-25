Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria’s president, has given Suleiman Adamu, Minister of Water Resources, 90 days to develop a comprehensive action plan for the prevention of flood disasters displacing thousands across Nigeria.

This is flood continues to ravage communities in various states of the federation.

Garba Shehu, in a statement on Monday, explained Mr Buhari’s directive to the minister of water resources as conveyed in a letter signed by his Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari.

Mr Shehu noted that the president ordered the minister to coordinate with the ministries of environment and transportation as well as state governments to develop the plan.

He added that the president, who regularly received updates on the flooding situation in the country, restated his commitment towards addressing the challenges caused by the disaster.

With over 600 people dead, this year’s flood has been described as one of the most devastating experiences in recent history, destroying properties worth billions of naira.

The disaster has left many communities reeling under floods, with little assistance coming from the Buhari regime and the president failing to address the nation.

Kogi, Anambra, Kebbi, Delta, Bayelsa, and Jigawa states have been parts of the worse hit, where deaths have been recorded following the disaster.

Earlier, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, had revealed that about 82,053 houses had been decimated, 2,504,095 million persons affected, with 332,327 hectares of land completely damaged.