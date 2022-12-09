Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria’s president, has expressed shock over the reported kidnapping of five newborn babies in Anambra State, and ordered that the rising crime rate in the areas be reduced without any delay.

The reported kidnapping occurred at Stanley Hospital, Nkpologwu in the state. The attackers picked the babies and zoomed off.

Expressing his concern about the strange incident in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu on Friday, President Buhari said this case must be solved immediately.

He directed that security at hospitals must be foolproof so that attacks of this nature do not happen again.