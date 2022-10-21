President Muhammadu Buhari has conferred Nigeria Excellence Award in Public Service (NEAPS) on former president, Goodluck Jonathan; Nyesom Wike, Rivers State governor; Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House of Representatives, and other 41 prominent Nigerians.

NEAPS was set up to recognise excellence in leadership, service, or humanitarianism.

The recipient must be a public official or a private citizen excelling consistently in a given sphere of influence, in good character standing and must also be at the forefront of service and innovation.

Other recipients include Senate President Ahmad Lawan; Buba Marwa, DG of NDLEA and the service chiefs.

Sixteen state governors were also honoured with the award. They include Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Yahaya Bello (Kogi); Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi); Dapo Abiodun (Ogun); Dave Umahi (Ebonyi); Babagana Zulum (Borno)and Bala Mohammed (Bauchi).