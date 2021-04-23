Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of 18 Court of Appeal justices.

The appointed judges were recommended and interviewed by the National Judicial Council to the President at its 94th meeting.

The appointed justices include;

1. Bature Gafai

2. Muhammad Sirajo

3. Abdul-Azeez Waziri

4. Yusuf Bashir

5. Usman Musale

6. Jauro Wakili

7. Abba Mohammed

8. Mohammed Danjuma

9. Danlami Senchi

10. Mohammed Abubakar

11. Hassan Sule

12. Amadi Ikechukwu

13. Peter Affen

14. Sybil Gbagi

15. Olasumbo Goodluck

16. Banjoko Adeoti Ibironke

17. Olabode Adegbehingbe

18. Bola Ademola