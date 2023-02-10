Buhari appoints Allagoa to replace sacked NSITF boss, Akabogu

Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria’s president, has approved the appointment of Barr. Maureen Allagoa as the new managing-director of the National Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF).

Allagoa, the immediate former executive director, administration of fund now replaced the erstwhile managing director, Michael Akabogu who was removed in connection with alleged forgery of certificate of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The development was confirmed to journalists in Abuja on Thursday in a statement by the director, press and public relations, Ministry of Labour and employment, Olajide Oshundun, stating that Akabogu was also removed due to his low productivity in the office.

Oshundun said that the new managing director including the re-constituted management board and executive directors had assumed their respective positions and duties with immediate effect from February 6, 2023.

According to him, the new management board will be chaired by Emmanuel Nwosu, past chairman of the Nigeria Insurance Commission (NAICOM), and will be inaugurated by the Minister of Labour and Employment Dr Chris Ngige as soon as the security and other clearance processes of its memberships are completed by the security agencies and other affected bodies.