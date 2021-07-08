Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Dr Abdulhamid Adamu as Nigeria’s Ambassador to the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Geneva, for a period of four years.

A statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, said the appointment was contained in a letter to the Minister, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, from the office of the Chief of Staff, Presidency, Prof Ibrahim Gambari.

Adebayo charged the new ambassador to cooperate with the Director-General of the organisation, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, members of WTO and other international organisations, to move Nigeria’s trade to the next level in the global organisation.

The statement said before his appointment, Adamu was the acting Head and Charge d’Affaires of Nigeria Trade Office to the WTO, Geneva, Switzerland.

“He is a holder of MSc Economics and International Development, Clermont Ferrand University, France; Master in Business Management and Leadership, London Graduate School, UK: Doctorate of International Relations and Economic Diplomacy, Commonwealth University, London, UK.

“He has acquired 28 years working experience on World Trade matters and Trade Negotiations.”