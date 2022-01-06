Adebayo Obajemu

Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange on Wednesday ended on a bullish side , fuelled by 10% gain in the share prices of Airtel Africa and BUA Foods respectively.

The All Share Index gained by 1.05% to close at 43,476.75 points from the previous close of 43,026.23 points.

Investors profited by N243 billion as Market Capitalisation grew by 1.05% to close at N23.427 trillion from the previous close of N23.184 trillion.

An aggregate of 1.24 billion units of shares were traded in 4,032 deals, valued at N42.966 billion.

The Market Breadth closed on a positive note as 22 equities came up as gainers against 17 equities that plummeted in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Airtel Africa and BUA Foods led gainers’ charts with 10% growth, wrapping up at N1050.5 and N44 respectively.

Oando and AIICO Insurance among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.73% and 8.33% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Unity Bank led other price decliners as it shed 9.62% of its share price to close at N0.47 from the previous close of N0.52.

Royal Exchange and Regency Assurance among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.41% and 8.16% respectively.

Volume Drivers

BUA Foods traded about 1.007 billion units of its shares in 74 deals, valued at N40.53 billion.

Wema Bank traded about 25.015 million units of its shares in 142 deals, valued at N19 million.

Transacorp traded about 24.955 million units of its shares in 108 deals, valued at N24.62 million.

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!