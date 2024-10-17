Headlines
British singer, Liam Payne dies after balcony fall in Argentina
Liam Payne, a singer formerly with British band, One Direction, was found dead outside after falling from the third floor of his hotel room in Argentina,
Payne, 31, was staying at the hotel CasaSur in Palermo, according to police.
A statement from the Buenos Aires police said officers were called to the hotel after receiving reports of “an aggressive man who could be under the effects of drugs and alcohol.”
Emergency responders arrived on the scene and found Payne’s body in the hotel’s interior patio, where they confirmed his death.
Payne rose to global fame as part of the since-disbanded pop band One Direction, alongside Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson.