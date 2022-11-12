Brentford stun Manchester City at Etihad

Brentford on Saturday afternoon, defeated Manchester City 2-1 at the Etihad.

Ivan Toney, English forward who was snubbed by England manager, Gareth Southgate in his World Cup squad opened scoring for the visitors on 16 minutes.

Phil Foden equalised for City before half-time with a superb half-volley.

City, who missed the chance to move top of the Premier League, were frustrated by a mixture of poor finishing, wasteful passing and resilient Brentford defending afterwards.

Toney tapped home the winning goal in the 97th minute.