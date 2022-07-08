Nyesom Wike, Rivers State governor, on Friday, met with three governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at his private residence in Port Harcourt amid speculations about his political future.

The governors who arrived in the afternoon to meet with Wike are Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti); Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos) and Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), all from the Southwest geopolitical zone, the zone of Bola Tinubu, the ruling party’s presidential candidate.

The details of the closed-door meeting which is currently ongoing, are not yet known, but it may not be unconnected with the 2023 presidential election.

Wike, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is expected to back his party’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar but speculations have emerged that the Rivers State Governor is unhappy after being bypassed by Atiku in the choice of his running mate.

More subsequently…