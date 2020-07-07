OBINNA EZUGWU

A combined team of riot policemen and operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) are currently searching the residence of the suspended chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

A source close to the presidential panel set up to investigate Magu told Premium Times that the operatives were detailed to conduct searches at Mr Magu’s private home in Karu and his official residence in the Maitama District of the Nigerian capital.

A domestic staff at the embattled EFCC boss’ residence confirmed the presence of the security men as of 7:30 pm, according to PT. He said the security operatives arrived in four vehicles and spent over an hour searching the house.

Meanwhile, Magu who spent the last night at the interrogation center, is still being detained till this moment.

Magu was suspended earlier on Tuesday by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration over allegations of gross misconduct, with the next most-senior EFCC official asked to take charge.