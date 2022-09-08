BREAKING: Queen Elizabeth II has died, aged 96

Queen Elizabeth II has died, aged 96, according to Buckingham Palace, setting off an outpouring of grief in Britain for the monarch, who reigned for 70 years.

She died at Balmoral Castle, her beloved summer home in the Scottish Highlands. Many of her four children, eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren were at Balmoral or on their way there, including her son Prince Charles, the heir to the throne.

Buckingham Palace has just released the following statement: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”