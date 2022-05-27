The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has rejected a request by political parties to adjust its timetable for the 2023 general elections.

The Commission, which met with the parties today, Friday, insisted that such request will not be entertained in view of the line up of activities already released and published for the 2023 polls.

INEC Chairman Professor Mahmood Yakubu gave the response during a meeting between the Commission and leaders of political parties under the auspices of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC).

He however noted that the political parties have modified their request from the previous one, where they demanded for an extension of between 37 and 60 days.

He said: “This meeting is convened from the request of the political parties, so this is distinct from our regular consultative meetings. We have heard from the IPAC Chairman who on behalf of the political parties again requested for a review of our election timelines.

“It appears that the proposition this time around is different. From the request made earlier which the Commission has responded emphatically, for emphasis, the request for last time was for an extension for between 37 days and 60 days, on this, the position of the Commission has not changed.

”Such request will not be entertained in view of the line up of activities already released and published. It appears the parties have presented a modified request, for what the Chairman I called a little adjustment, we will now discuss further to understand the basis for this little adjustment, thereafter the Commission will meet and issue a statement”.

IPAC National Chairman, Yabagi Yusuf Sani explained that the request of the political parties is for the Commission to take a second look at the timetable, which he said is considered tight.

According to him, the call for the adjustment became necessary as a result of the fact that the 2022 Electoral Act is being put to use for the first time and needs to be tested.

He said: “We feel that if we are given some more time, we will be able to deliver on the promise of free and fair election as we conduct our primaries. Mr. Chairman, this meeting is coming on the heels of the meeting that leaders of political parties held where we unanimously agreed to seek another round of discussion with you, given the critical necessity of the extension”.