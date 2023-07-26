The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has given the federal government a one week ultimatum to reverse all ‘anti-poor policies’, including the recent hike in the pump price of petrol or face nationwide strike action from August 2.

This was one of the decisions reached at NLC’s Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting held Tuesday, July 25, at Abuja Labour House.

The union directed all its affiliates and state councils to immediately begin mobilisation of workers and other Nigerians, including civil society allies, for a long-lasting strike and mass protests should the government fail to meet its demands.

