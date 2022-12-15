The Senate and House of Representatives Committees on Niger Delta on Thursday screened Lauretta Onochie as Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Board.

Onochie, a Special Assistant on Social Media to President Muhammadu Buhari, was screened by the joint committees alongside 13 others for NDDC board roles.

Buhari had written to the Senate requesting the Upper Chamber to confirm the appointment of the Chairman and Members of the NDDC board in accordance with the provisions of section 2( 2)( a) of the Niger Delta Development Commission( Establishment) Act.

This is the second time Buhari forwarded a list of nominees for the NDDC board for confirmation.

He sent the first list of nominees for the board in 2021 and the Senate screened and confirmed the nominees.

However, Senate President Ahmad Lawan stated that Buhari’s decision to send another list of nominees for confirmation was because there was a flaw in the previous compilation.

