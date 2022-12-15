Investors garner N73bn as NGXASI rebounds by 0.28%

Adebayo Obajemu

The Nigerian equity market on Wednesday bounced back from 0.09% decline of Tuesday as the All Share Index grew by 0.28% to settle at 48,988.04 points from the previous close of 48,853.54 points.

Investors gained N73 billion as the Market Capitalisation was up by 0.27% to close at N26.682 trillion from the previous close of N26.609 trillion.

An aggregate of 88 million units of shares were traded in 2,832 deals, valued at N1.675 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 16 equities appreciated in their share prices against 12 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Redstar Express led the gainers with 9.71% growth to close at N2.26 from the previous close of N2.06.

CHAMS, SCOA and LEARNAFRICA among other gainers also grew their share prices by 9.52%, 8.97% and 8.84% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Prestige Assurance led price decliners’ table as it shed 8.70% of its share price to close at N0.42 from the previous close of N0.46.

MULTIVERSE, Linkage Assurance and Eterna Oil among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 8.51%, 6.98% and 5.75% respectively.

Volume Drivers

GTCO traded about 10 million units of its shares in 246 deals, valued at about N213.6 million.

ACCESSCORP traded about 9.8 million units of its shares in 204 deals, valued at about N225 million.