BREAKING: Ike Ekweremadu withdraws from Enugu PDP governorship primary

Former deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, has withdrawn from the Enugu State governorship race.

The senator noted that he would not participate in today’s governorship primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State.

Ekweremadu has since disputed the outcome of the delegates election in the state.

This was contained in a statement made available to our correspondent on Wednesday morning by his campaign organisation.

Ekweremadu, who is currently representing Enugu West Senatorial District at the Senate, was a foremost governorship aspirant in the state before announcing his withdrawal.

On Tuesday, the former governor of old Anambra State Senator Jim Nwobodo had announced that Enugu East Senatorial zone had adopted Dr Peter Mbah as the next governor of Enugu State.

He also said that Senator Ekweremadu had given his support for Peter Mbah to succeed Ugwuanyi, although the governor had yet openly endorsed anybody as his successor.

However, in a swift reaction, Ekweremadu campaign organisation said it was false.

However, on Wednesday morning, in what appeared a new twist, the campaign organisation issued a statement titled “Senator Ekweremadu won’t participate in PDP primary election”.

The statement signed by Ikeoha Campaign Organisation, Hon Charles Asogwa, read “I wish to inform our supporters and Nigerians that the former Deputy President of the Senate and foremost governorship aspirant in Enugu State, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, will not be participating in the PDP governorship primary election scheduled for this Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

“Meanwhile, we continue to trust God as we appreciate our teeming supporters and the good people of Enugu State for the enormous goodwill they have ceaselessly invested in the actualisation of the “Pathway to a New Enugu State”.

“We urge them to remain peaceful and be assured that we will keep them abreast of our decision on the way forward.”

Meanwhile, Dr. Josef-Ken Onoh, one of the Governorship aspirants of the PDP, has congratulated Mbah for his anticipated victory in today’s party primary.

Onoh however, gave appreciation to his teaming supporters who had been behind his successes, but urged them to switch their support to Mba in today’s primary election and in the subsequent general election.

Onoh said he had spoken with Mba on the phone where he wished him success towards the gubernatorial election, noting that he respects the wish of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi whom he said prefers that Mba succeeds him.

“I accept the wish of the Governor which by every indication shows that he wants Mr. Peter Mba to becomes his successor and I thank HE Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi immensely and wish Mr. Mba well in the government he will form in 2023.

“I also thank my supporters who should understand that the outcome is the will of God. Everyman is born with destiny and there is time to fufill every destiny. I thank you all.”