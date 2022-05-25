Nigerian singer, Paul Dairo, has said that the marginalisation of the Igbo in Nigeria may lead to the country’s extinction.

Dairo, in a lengthy post on his Instagram page on Tuesday, noted having loved Nigeria and lived in it most of his life, his fear rests on the marginalisation of the Igbo.

According to him, “I love Nigeria. I’ve lived in it most of my life. My fear is if the marginalisation of Igbos continues, we may not have this country in some years to come.”

He continued, “I love this country. I can never choose another country over my country. I am Yoruba but I love all Nigerians, no matter the tribe.

“My career enjoyed more patronage in the East, South and North, more than in the West where I am from. I am grateful for the opportunities all Nigerians gave me to have a shot at stardom and popularity.

“I don’t take that for granted. In fact, I remain grateful for the rest of my life.

“However, truth must be told without fear or favour, without care about whose ox is gored. I know some will come out and say this should not be on the basis of tribe. Yes, but I analyse issues by putting myself in the shoes of those who feel cheated.”

He noted that Nigerians who do not believe that the Igbos deserve a shot at leadership are selfish and unreasonable.

Dairo said, “Whoever calls himself a Nigerian and feels the Igbos do not deserve a shot is just being selfish and unreasonable. The signs are being written on the wall but we keep thinking the terror now growing in the East will die down or will go away. Hmmm. I hope I’m wrong because this peace won’t be for long.

“I come in peace. I believe in equal rights and justice for all. GOD BLESS NIGERIA. Sorry GOD HAS ALREADY BLESSED NIGERIA. It’s up to me and you not to ‘UNBLESS’ IT. Shalom.”