Nigeria’s inflation rate has slightly dropped to 18.12% in April 2021, compared to 18.17% recorded in March 2021.

This is according to the Consumer Price Index report, recently released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The figures showed that food inflation stood at 22.72% in April 2021 from 22.95% recorded in the previous month, while Core Inflation increased to 12.74% in April 2021 from 12.67% recorded in March 2021.

More subsequently…