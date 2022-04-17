Dr. Alex Otti, former bank CEO and public intellectual, has declared his intention to run for governor of Abia State in 2023 under the platform for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Dr. Otti, a two-time governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), widely believed to have the state’s governorship election in 2015, declared his intention to run for the office again on Sunday, at the Alex Otti Foundation headquarters, Library Avenue, Umuahia.

Otti who resigned his position as CEO of leading financial institution in the country in 2014 to run for governor in 2015, noted that his driving force remains to change the story of the state positively.

The ace economist who decried the state of Abia’s economy, promised to grow the economy, provide jobs for youths and provide enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

He also promised to tackle corruption, which according to him, has become endemic in the state.

Otti who likened the state of Abia to the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, whose resurrection is celebrated today, proclaimed an end to the the crucifixion, noting that the state must begin to move forward.

He emphasized that he is in the race for all Abians, and will ensure that his government impacts on all.

