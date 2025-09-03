The Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) has unveiled plans to list two electricity distribution companies (DisCos) and one generation company (GenCo) on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) as part of efforts to attract investment into the power sector.

BPE Director-General, Ayodeji Gbeleyi, disclosed this during a press briefing in Abuja on Tuesday. He added that the agency is also working on the privatisation and commercialisation of 91 government-owned enterprises across various sectors of the economy.

Although Gbeleyi did not reveal the names of the power companies to be listed or the specific assets marked for sale, he explained that the move aligns with the provisions of the Public Enterprises Act.

Of the 91 enterprises, 16 are in the oil and gas sector, including refineries, while 12 operate in agriculture, 20 in aviation, and 28 in other industries.

“There are 91 public enterprises that are still outstanding within the purview of the Public Enterprises Act. You may want to know the estimated values and why we want to sell,” Gbeleyi said.

The initiative is expected to deepen capital market activities, enhance private sector participation, and drive efficiency in key sectors of the economy.