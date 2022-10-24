Bourse returns -6.67% amidst profit taking

Adebayo Obajemu

The Nigerian bourse last week closed on a bearish note occasioned by profit taking in Airtel Africa, MTN Nigeria and 24 other stocks.

The All Share Index and Market Capitalization declined by 6.67% to close at 44,396.73 points and N24.182 trillion respectively.

Year to date the market has returned 3.93%.

In the course of last week, an aggregate of 938 million units were traded in 15,700 deals, valued at N16.7 billion.

The Market Breadth closed positive as 33 stocks emerged as gainers while 26 stocks shedd thier share prices.

TOP 10 GAINERS

Academy Press led other gainers in the course of last week with 11.45% growth, closing at N1.46 from N1.31.

Fidelity Bank, UCAP, BUA Cement and PZ grew their share prices by 10.14%, 10.13%, 9.73% and 9.52% respectively.

Others among top 10 gainers include: University Press (9.33%), UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust (8.93%), Cutix Plc (8%), Japaul Gold (7.69%) and Mutual Benefit Assurance (7.41%) respectively.

TOP 10 LOSERS

Airtel Africa led other price decliners last week as it shed 27.10% of its share price to close at N1312.20 from N1800 the previous week.

NEM Insurance and Beta Glass both shed 9.98% of their share prices respectively.

Others among top 10 price decliners include: Royal Exchange (-9.78%), MRS (-9.76%), RTBRISCOE (-9.68%) MORISON (-9.59%), Nigerian Breweries (-9.58%), Northern Nigerian Flourmills (-9.56%) and Linkage Assurance (-8.51%) respectively.