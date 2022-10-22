UAE imposes blanket visa ban on Nigerians

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Immigration authority has imposed a visa ban on Nigerians, adding that all submitted applications are rejected and fees non-refundable.

The announcement was made at the weekend in a notice issued to its trade partners in Nigeria, including travel agencies.

No reason was given for the ban.

The Dubai authorities declared that all applications were on-hold until issues between the UAE government and the Nigerian government were resolved.

The latest decision made by the UAE immigration authorities is for all Nigerians seeking to travel to the UAE.

The notice reads, “All Dubai applications submitted are now rejected. It is general for Nigerians and approvals are on hold at the moment.

“Kindly advise your clients to resubmit C2=A0 applications when the issue is resolved between both governments.”