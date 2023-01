Bolanle Raheem, a pregnant lawyer who was shot dead by a police officer on Christmas Day in Lagos, has been buried in the Ikoyi area of the state.

A service of songs was held on Monday before her burial Tuesday.

In a related development, the trial of the Assistant Superintendent of Police, Drambi Vandi, accused of killing her has commenced at the Lagos State High Court, Tafawa Balewa Square annex, on Monday.

He pleaded not guilty to the one count of murder, that he’s facing.