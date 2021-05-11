OBINNA EZUGWU

Activist and former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani, has said the decision of Boko Haram terrorists to distribute money and food items to communities in Yobe and Borno states, suggests that economic hardship is a major factor fueling terrorism in the region.

“Last month, Boko terrorists distributed 20k to the residents of the town they attacked; and now ISWAP terrorists are distributing foodstuffs to some communities in Yobe & Borno; The lesson here is that chronic economic issues fuels terrorism in the North East of our country,” Sani said via his twitter handle, @ShehuSani on Tuesday.

Reports had emerged on Tuesday, that Boko Haram insurgents are distributing foodstuffs, including bags of rice and wheat, to members of various communities in Yobe and Borno as Ramadan gift.

The terror group, had few days ago, shared N20,000 to at least 50 households in Geidam, Yobe State, in an obvious attempt to win the support of the local population.

The group are also organising Ramadan lectures in the said communities, according to media reports.