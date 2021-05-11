Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari has approved new security measures to tackle insecurity in the Southeast and South-South geopolitical zones in the country.

This comes amid attacks on police formations in the zones by gunmen.

The acting Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, disclosed this to State House correspondents on Tuesday following the conclusion of a series of security meetings at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The IGP did not, however, give the details of what the fresh measures would entail.

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno, also disclosed that the President similarly approved a memo he had presented on controlling use of drugs.

According to the NSA, drugs are enablers of insecurity.

The NSA said the meeting was focused on addressing the security challenges in the country.