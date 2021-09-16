A number of Nigerian soldiers have reportedly been killed by the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), a breakaway faction and Boko Haram formerly known as Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād in an ambush in Borno State.

This is even as many are reported to be missing following the attack.

The attack took place in Monguno area of the state on Thursday, a report by Sahara Reporters said.

Monguno is over 100km north of Maiduguri, the state capital and hosts thousands of Internally Displaced Persons, mostly from Dikwa and Marte council areas.

“We lost so many soldiers during the attack that lasted for many hours. May their souls rest in peace,” a military source told the medium.

The source added that military vehicle, several weapons and ammunition were stolen during the attack.

Boko Haram and its offshoot, Islamic State West Africa Province, have killed thousands and displaced millions in northeastern Nigeria.