The Bank of Industry (BOI) has bagged four international awards in recognition of its developmental impact, commitment to sustainable banking principles and innovative capital raising activities.

The bank received the ‘Best Development Bank- Africa 2022’ award at the International Banker 2022 Banking Awards; ‘Most Sustainable Bank 2022, Nigeria’ at the World Finance Banking Awards; ‘Best SME Partner Bank of the Year’ and the ‘CEO of the Year’ at The European Magazine Global Banking and Finance Awards.

The awards were presented in the heart of London’s financial center.

These honours came on the back of BOI’s impressive capital raising streak, which has resulted in a total of $5 billion raised in the last five years, under Pitan’s leadership.

Pitan achievements were also recognised by The European Magasine Global Banking and Finance Awards with the ‘Banking CEO of the Year’, which he won for the second time (first received in 2019).

“We are committed to driving impact in Nigeria’s industrial sector by supporting micro, small, medium and large enterprises to achieve sustained growth that generates considerable multiplier effects such as industrialization, job creation, and poverty alleviation for the economy” said Mr. Olukayode Pitan, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Bank of Industry, speaking on his award.

“Our dedication to building a resilient organisation that can respond to the needs of our customers and operating challenges is unwavering.

“In the past 5 years, we have raised over $5 billion from the International Debt Market towards enhancing our capital base to support our customers and the real sector in Nigeria.

“This has significantly strengthened the bank’s capacity to continue to provide the much needed finance required by Nigerian enterprises to thrive and scale-up their business operations”, Pitan added.

Between 2015 and June 2022, the Bank of Industry has provided funding of over $3.1bn (N1.36 trillion) to over 4.3 million enterprises in Nigeria through direct and indirect interventions; resulting in the creation of an estimated 9.6 million jobs.

The International Banker Banking Awards were established to identify the leading organisations that represent the benchmarks of achievement, corporate governance and technological development.

The World Finance Banking Awards celebrates institutions working to a higher purpose and empowering their customers.

Similarly, The European awards, throughout the last decade, has been celebrating achievement, innovation and excellence through its annual awards.