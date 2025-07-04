Bode George laments defection of Atiku, Mark, other PDP stalwarts to ADC

Chief Bode George, a founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has expressed deep sadness over the defection of several prominent figures from the party to the newly adopted opposition platform, the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television on Friday, George lamented the exit of key PDP stakeholders, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Senate President David Mark, both of whom played major roles in the party’s formation and growth.

Although Atiku has yet to formally announce his defection, he is widely believed to be the driving force behind the coalition of opposition leaders that recently adopted the ADC as their political platform ahead of the 2027 general election. David Mark, who has officially resigned from the PDP, has taken on the role of interim national chairman of the coalition under the ADC banner.

Other notable defectors include former Cross River State governor Liyel Imoke and former Imo State governor Emeka Ihedioha, both long-time PDP members.

Reacting to the development, George described the defections as a betrayal of the ideals the party was built on.

“I feel really heartbroken and very sad,” he said. “The PDP has always been the political Iroko tree in Nigeria. Yes, we have a crisis, but many of those now leaving are the same people who contributed to the crisis.”

The former military governor of Lagos State said he had urged party members to remain calm and seek dialogue to resolve internal issues, warning against hasty decisions driven by personal ambition.

“I asked them to calm down and do a proper assessment. Is this about the PDP collapsing, or is it driven by personal aggrandizement, self-conceit, or blind ambition?” he queried. “We held a meeting to address the crisis and reaffirm unity, but by the next day, they had opted out. As a retired general, I have reflected deeply, and I can say their decision is nothing but existential imbecility.”

George also dismissed suggestions that the ADC, now the rallying point for the opposition coalition, could mount a serious challenge to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), describing the party as lacking the strategic depth and national structure of the PDP.

“They don’t have the strategy or capacity to play effective opposition politics. The PDP, despite its challenges, remains the most organised and experienced political party in the country,” he added.

The defections come amid continued internal divisions in the PDP, with mounting tensions between northern and southern blocs, questions over leadership, and uncertainty over the party’s direction ahead of the 2027 elections.