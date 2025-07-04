Kwankwaso going nowhere, will remain in NNPP – Buba Galadima

Buba Galadima, a prominent chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has dismissed speculation about Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso’s possible defection to another political party, insisting that the former Kano State governor remains firmly committed to the NNPP.

Speaking during an interview on The Morning Show aired on Arise Television on Friday, Galadima said both the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and elements within the emerging opposition coalition have made several overtures to lure Kwankwaso away, but he has chosen to stay put.

His comments come amid reports linking Kwankwaso to the APC, following the recent resignation of Abdullahi Ganduje as the party’s national chairman — a move many viewed as a strategic opening to accommodate Kwankwaso’s possible return to the ruling party.

But Galadima, a close ally of the former NNPP presidential candidate, said Kwankwaso’s continued loyalty to the NNPP was a testament to his political discipline and strategic thinking.

“We will remain in the NNPP strategically until the whistle is blown for politics,” he said.

“Our party is duly registered and recognised by INEC, and we are staying where we are.”

Galadima added that the persistent media reports and social media speculations only reflect the political relevance and rising popularity of Kwankwaso ahead of the 2027 general election.

“These rumours and stories only show that Kwankwaso is the kind of leader Nigeria needs,” he said. “He has kept silent, yet people are campaigning for him free of charge. That speaks volumes.”

Describing the former governor as “a strategic politician,” Galadima noted that Kwankwaso’s quiet disposition in recent months has only enhanced his credibility and reinforced the belief in his capacity to lead.

“Everyone agrees on his competence, capability, and the capacity to lead this country. Instead of spending money on public relations, Nigerians across parties are recognising his leadership potential. What more can you ask for?”

Galadima reiterated that Kwankwaso remains unmoved despite pressure from powerful political interests and expressed optimism that the NNPP leader could emerge as a consensus candidate capable of delivering real democratic dividends.

“He is steadfast and focused. Every Nigerian needs him, and every political party wants him. But we are not jumping ship. We are staying our course,” Galadima declared.