Connect with us

Politics

Kwankwaso going nowhere, will remain in NNPP – Buba Galadima
Advertisement

Politics

Bode George laments defection of Atiku, Mark, other PDP stalwarts to ADC

Politics

Court orders Senate to recall suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

Politics

Mbah backs additional state for South-East, advocates rotational presidency, state police

Politics

Atiku lambasts Tinubu over Trump’s snub of Nigeria

Politics

Lawmakers deploy  streetlights, ‘empowerment’ schemes to siphon  N100 billion annually through constituency projects – Civic watchdog

Politics

Only citizens can stop Tinubu in 2027 – Amaechi

Politics

Wike panicking over growing opposition coalition - ADC

Politics

Usman, Abure Labour Party factions clash over Peter Obi’s coalition move

Politics

Labour Party gives Peter Obi 48 hours to resign over ADC coalition alliance

Politics

Kwankwaso going nowhere, will remain in NNPP – Buba Galadima

Published

5 hours ago

on

Kwankwaso going nowhere, will remain in NNPP – Buba Galadima

Buba Galadima, a prominent chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has dismissed speculation about Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso’s possible defection to another political party, insisting that the former Kano State governor remains firmly committed to the NNPP.

Speaking during an interview on The Morning Show aired on Arise Television on Friday, Galadima said both the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and elements within the emerging opposition coalition have made several overtures to lure Kwankwaso away, but he has chosen to stay put.

His comments come amid reports linking Kwankwaso to the APC, following the recent resignation of Abdullahi Ganduje as the party’s national chairman — a move many viewed as a strategic opening to accommodate Kwankwaso’s possible return to the ruling party.

But Galadima, a close ally of the former NNPP presidential candidate, said Kwankwaso’s continued loyalty to the NNPP was a testament to his political discipline and strategic thinking.

“We will remain in the NNPP strategically until the whistle is blown for politics,” he said.
“Our party is duly registered and recognised by INEC, and we are staying where we are.”

Galadima added that the persistent media reports and social media speculations only reflect the political relevance and rising popularity of Kwankwaso ahead of the 2027 general election.

“These rumours and stories only show that Kwankwaso is the kind of leader Nigeria needs,” he said. “He has kept silent, yet people are campaigning for him free of charge. That speaks volumes.”

Describing the former governor as “a strategic politician,” Galadima noted that Kwankwaso’s quiet disposition in recent months has only enhanced his credibility and reinforced the belief in his capacity to lead.

“Everyone agrees on his competence, capability, and the capacity to lead this country. Instead of spending money on public relations, Nigerians across parties are recognising his leadership potential. What more can you ask for?”

Advertisement

Galadima reiterated that Kwankwaso remains unmoved despite pressure from powerful political interests and expressed optimism that the NNPP leader could emerge as a consensus candidate capable of delivering real democratic dividends.

“He is steadfast and focused. Every Nigerian needs him, and every political party wants him. But we are not jumping ship. We are staying our course,” Galadima declared.

 

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *