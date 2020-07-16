The Nigerian equity market extended its rally to the second consecutive trading day on Thursday, driven by gains by bellwether stocks like MTNN, Airtel Africa, Zenith Bank and 14 others.

The All-Share Index (ASI) was higher by 199.80 absolute points, growing 0.83 per cent to close at 24,330.06 points, while investors gained ₦12.6 billion as market capitalisation advanced to ₦12.7 trillion and the market loss for this year moderated to -9.4 per cent.

Ikeja Hotel gained 9.8 per cent to emerge top of the 17 advancers as NAHCO shed 9.17 per cent to lead 15 other losers.

The top traded stocks by volume were Sterling Bank (60.1m units), FBNH (20.7m units) and Japaul Oil (17.3m units), while Airtel Africa (₦104.7m), FBNH (₦103.4m) and GTbank(₦85.3m) were the most active in value terms.

The AFR-ICT (+2.5%) and Banking (+1.0%) indices gained the most, due to buying interest in MTNN (+2.6%), Airtel Africa (+2.4%) and GTBank (+2.3%). Similarly, price appreciation in WAPIC (+0.9%) and Prestige (+0.8%) drove gains in the Insurance index (+0.1%).

On the flip side, the Consumer Goods (-0.5%) and Oil & Gas (-0.3%) indices depreciated, due to sell-offs in UNILEVER (-5.9%), FLOURMILL (-5.0%) and OANDO (-3.0%).