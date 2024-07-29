Blockage of phone lines not connected to nationwide protest — Telcos

The Association of Licensed Telecommunication Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), on Monday, declared that the recent disconnection of SIM cards by mobile operators is unrelated to the planned national protest.

Subscribers had on Monday, besieged MTN offices after noticing that their phone lines had been blocked, with many alleging that the move may be an attempt to limit communication among Nigerians ahead of a nationwide protest set to commence on August 1 to draw attention to the country’s economic challenges and demand improved living conditions.

However, in a statement on Monday, clarified that the disconnections are part of a scheduled exercise to align National Identification Numbers with SIM registration records, set to conclude on July 31, 2024.

Initially planned for April 15, 2024, the disconnection was postponed to July 31 by the Nigeria Communications Commission following requests for extensions due to subscriber challenges.

The Federal Government mandated SIM card blocks for those not linked to NINs in 2020, a measure introduced in response to increasing terrorist attacks, kidnappings, and banditry during the final months of President Buhari’s administration.

“The fact of the matter is that the harmonisation exercise of the SIM registration database and National Identity database has been ongoing for several months,” the telcos association stated.

ALTON, chaired by Gbenga Adebayo, explained that this harmonisation process had been underway for several months and aimed to enhance the accuracy and integrity of the National SIM registration database.

“Customers who had their lines blocked recently are those whose service providers found a mismatch between their records on both databases.

“We advise such customers to contact their service providers through communicated channels for resolution of the issue,” the group explained.

ALTON emphasised its commitment to supporting government efforts and safeguarding communication rights, data privacy, and security.

On Sunday, human rights lawyer Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa cautioned telecom companies against attempting to stifle the upcoming demonstration against economic hardship by limiting internet access for Nigerians.

In a statement, the Senior Advocate of Nigeria urged the NCC to ensure uninterrupted internet access during the #EndBadGovernance protest.

Adegboruwa warned that any attempts to restrict internet connectivity would be perceived as an infringement on citizens’ rights to free speech and assembly. He stressed the importance of allowing Nigerians to exercise their democratic rights without obstruction during the protest.

“For the past few days, some telecom companies have been disconnecting their subscribers for flimsy and untenable reasons.

“Some claim it is due to a lack of NIN registration or linking, while others have provided no reason at all. This action coincides with the people’s struggle against hunger, poverty, suffering, and the oppressive economic policies of the Tinubu administration,” he said.

