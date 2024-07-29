Connect with us

NNPC to sell crude to Dangote Refinery in naira
Published

3 hours ago

on

NNPC to sell crude to Dangote Refinery in naira

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Monday, adopted a proposal by President Bola Tinubu to sell crude to Dangote Refinery and other upcoming refineries in Naira.

This is to ensure the stability of the pump price of refined fuel and the dollar-naira exchange rate, according to a statement by Bayo Onanuga, special adviser to the president on information and strategy.

Dangote Refinery at the moment requires 15 cargoes of crude, at a cost of $13.5 billion yearly. NNPC has committed to supply four.

But the FEC has approved that the 450,000 barrels meant for domestic consumption be offered in Naira to Nigerian refineries, using the Dangote refinery as pilot. The exchange rate will be fixed for the duration of this transaction, according to Onanuga.

Afreximbank and other settlement banks in Nigeria will facilitate the trade between Dangote and NNPC Limited. The game changing intervention will eliminate the need for international letters of credit. It will also save the country of billions of dollars used in importing refined fuel.

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

