The Tinubu Campaign Organisation has said the ‘bishops’ and clergymen who attended Wednesday’s unveiling of Kashim Shettima, the All Progressives Congress (APC) vice-presidential candidate in Abuja, were not fake as speculated on social media.

In a statement, Bayo Onanuga, the spokesperson for the organisation, said the clergymen were those gradually building their mission.

“They are not big names in Christendom yet, they are gradually building up their missions.

“They are church leaders who genuinely believe that Nigerians must eschew politics of hatred and religious bigotry and rather embrace politics of peace and nation building,” Mr Onanuga said.

Recall that some men who dressed as clergymen had appeared at the unveiling of Shettima to create an impression that the church is in support of the party’s Muslim-Muslim ticket.

However, Catholic Church said it did not send any representation to the vice presidential candidate. One of the fake bishops had also narrated how the ruling party paid them for their appearance.

Describing the reports of the fake bishops as unwarranted distractions, Mr Onanuga said, “We want to say that those clergymen were not fake, not mechanics or yam sellers as the purveyors of hatred have made Nigerians believe in the social media.”

He believed that Nigerians were too wise and discerning to see through this shenanigan.

Mr Onanuga assured that Messrs Tinubu, Shettima and the APC were working very hard to provide purposeful leadership and good progressive governance that would improve the quality of life of Nigerians.

“We are well aware that the opposition parties and the sponsors of the social media charade are jittery and threatened by the intimidating political credentials of our candidates.

“The only way they hope to shift the attention of public scrutiny away from their uninspiring candidates and credentials is to create social media distraction,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Joseph Odaudu, one of the supposed bishops at the unveiling, has revealed that the party promised him N100,000 to act as a Christian leader.

According to Odaudu, he was at the car park behind Eagle Square on Wednesday when someone approached him with the offer, according to People’s Gazette.

He said, “They came to meet us at the car park behind Eagle Square and they promised to give me N100,000. They bought food for us and took us to another place where they gave us clothes to dress like Christian leaders and reverend fathers.

“But after we finished, they only gave me N40,000 and another person said they got only N30,000. I don’t know why they changed our agreement, because they said they had N100,000 for us.”