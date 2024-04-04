Connect with us

Business

Binance executive in Abuja Court over ‘money laundering’
Advertisement

Business

Egbeda, Anifowoshe, Ojodu: NERC lists areas affected by electricity tariff hike in Lagos

Business

Arraignment of Binance chiefs shifted to April as FG fails to perfect service

Business

FY 2023: Transcorp Power grows profit by 75%, declares dividend of N3.13.

Business

Unilever declares 75 kobo dividend to shareholders, PAT grows by 88.94%

Business

Nigerian stock market declines further, closes 0.32% lower

Business

Electricity customers reach 12.12m in Q4 2023 – NBS

Business

Nigerian Breweries to raise N600bn via Rights Issue

Business

MBN Project Brings Made By Nigerians Fair to Kaduna Food Festival

Business

FIRS tenders apology to CAN over 'offensive' Easter message

Business

Binance executive in Abuja Court over ‘money laundering’

Published

6 hours ago

on

Tigran Gambaryan

The ead of financial crime compliance at Binance, Tigran Gambaryan, on Thursday, appeared before the Federal High Court in Abuja for arraignment over allegations of money laundering.

Gambaryan and Nadeem Anjarwalla, Binance’s regional manager for Africa, were detained by the Nigerian authorities on February 28.

While Anjarwalla has escaped from the custody of the office of the national security adviser (ONSA), both executives, alongside Binance, are expected to be charged in court by the federal government for tax evasion and money laundering on Thursday.

News continues after this Advertisement

Gambaryan was brought into court at about 9:19 am by officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

 

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: ezugupatricko@gmail.com

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *