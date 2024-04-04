Binance executive in Abuja Court over ‘money laundering’

The ead of financial crime compliance at Binance, Tigran Gambaryan, on Thursday, appeared before the Federal High Court in Abuja for arraignment over allegations of money laundering.

Gambaryan and Nadeem Anjarwalla, Binance’s regional manager for Africa, were detained by the Nigerian authorities on February 28.

While Anjarwalla has escaped from the custody of the office of the national security adviser (ONSA), both executives, alongside Binance, are expected to be charged in court by the federal government for tax evasion and money laundering on Thursday.

News continues after this Advertisement

Gambaryan was brought into court at about 9:19 am by officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

News continues after this Advertisement