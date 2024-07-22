Afam Osigwe, NBA president-elect promises reforms

Afam Osigwe, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) president-elect, has restated his campaign promise to push for the reform of the Nigerian judiciary.

Osigwe, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), polled 20,435 votes, more than half of the ballots cast for the presidential position, to defeat his two rivals.

Tobenna Erojikwe came second with 10,998 votes, and another SAN, Chukwuka Ikuazom, who announced withdrawing from the race in the middle of the election on Saturday, came third with 9,018 votes.

In his victory remarks in a statement shared via his X account on Sunday, Mr Osigwe said he would address pressing issues in Nigeria’s criminal justice system, including delays in case processing and corruption.

Osigwe who will be inaugurated as the 32nd NBA president in August, also said he is committed to addressing the challenges impeding the capacity of Nigeria’s legal system to deliver justice.

“Our legal system is plagued by inefficiencies and corruption that impede justice. We will confront these obstacles head-on and respond to emerging trends that impact legal practice,” he said.

Osigwe, 51, proposed a robust mentorship programme aimed at developing the skills of young lawyers, which he believes is crucial for professional growth and improving the quality of legal practice.

He also promised to push for the modernisation of Nigeria’s court systems in his campaign, noting that he would support integrating digital technologies to expedite case management and ensure efficient justice delivery.

