Reactions have trailed an inscription on the back of a hooded jacket worn by Eloswag, the first Head of house of the Level Up season of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show.

The housemate was on Thursday spotted wearing a hooded jacket with the inscription, ‘Be Obedient and Useful’.

Many quickly interpreted it the shirt as a subtle campaign for Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.

Some tweeps have reacted saying that Eloswag would definitely remain in the house till the last day.

Drpenking said “Eloswag, the current HOH has a message for all Nigerians. Guys, I said that we can hijack this BBNaija and use it in our favour. This is the beginning.”

Another tweep, Chude said, “Okay, this is him! Eloswag, Obidients favourite! He is winning it right? Na who support Obi we go support! Strategy or not, we have felled (sic) for it.”

Ukange David reacting to Eloswag said, “The biggest and most impactful thing I have seen so far from BBNaija. Eloswag “BE OBEDIENT And Useful.”

However, Eloswag latter removed the shirt and some alleged that he was asked to do so by the organisers of the show.

“The organizers of Big Brother Naija who obviously belong with the oppressors, have asked Eloswag to pull this top bearing this important message. However, Nigerians have seen it already. It is registered in our hearts. Eloswag shall remain safe till the last day,” @drpenking wrote in a follow up tweet.

Some, however, argued that the housemate was wrong to wear the shirt as it is against the rule to promote such message in the house.

“It is TOTALLY wrong. The house rules have been stated, how do we intend to make this country right if we dont uphold fairness? Eloswag would have to prove him self just like everyother housemate irrespective of political affiliations!,” said @annyB85383901